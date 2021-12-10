FEDERAL JUDGE ISSUES A NATIONWIDE STAY ON BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE

A federal judge in Georgia, U.S. District Judge Stan Baker issued a nationwide stay on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate Tuesday in the latest victory for the Republican effort to stop the requirement of vaccinations for all federal employees and employees of federal contractors.​

Judge Baker’s ruling on Tuesday afternoon joined two other federal court decisions blocking Biden’s mandate from taking effect. The Biden administration was seeking to require vaccinations for all federal employees and employees of federal contractors.



“Abuse of power by the Biden administration has been stopped cold again,” Republican South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson told reporters Tuesday after the third and final stay was issued.



The first partial stay of Biden’s mandate came on November 29 from U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp of Missouri, who issued temporary injunction on enforcement while the larger question of the mandate’s legality was litigated. That injunction impacted ten states.



The following day, November 30, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana expanded that injunction. The pair of decisions objected to enforcement through the federal Centers for Medicare and Medical Services (CMS). CMS sought to require more than 10.3 million of its affiliated healthcare workers across the country to receive two doses of COVID-19 over the course of two months. The policy would have taken effect November 5 and required healthcare workers to receive a first dose by December 6 and a second dose by January 4.



“In addressing the geographic scope of the preliminary injunction, due to the nationwide scope of the CMS mandate, a nationwide injunction is necessary due to the need for uniformity,” said the court document issued by the U.S. District Court for The Western District of Louisiana.



The decisions also blocked Biden’s effort to require businesses with more than 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate on their workers. ​



Tuesday’s decision by Judge Baker blocks the final piece of the Biden administration’s mandate, which related to federal contractors.

