Federal Judge Hammers Kari Lake’s Lawyers with RARE Sanctions in Arizona Legal Battle

Stunning news coming out of Arizona as a federal judge has hammered Kari Lake’s legal team with rare sanctions and imposed them over the GOP’s gubernatorial fight for the governorship in the state.

Well this federal judge definitely isn’t looking at polling numbers as the latest Rasmussen poll found that 71% of likely U.S. voters “believe it’s likely – including 40% who say its’ VERY LIKELY – that problem with the election in Maricopa County affected the outcome of the Senate election in Arizona.”

Among Republicans, 52% said “very likely,” and 27% said “somewhat likely.” Meanwhile, 23% of Democrats said “very likely,” while 42% said “somewhat likely.”

A total of 23% of voters do not believe it’s likely that the issues in Maricopa County affected the election.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly defeated GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters 51% to 47%.

“This isn’t about Republicans or Democrats,” Lake said in a statement. “This is about our sacred right to vote, a right that many voters were, sadly, deprived of on November 8th.”

According to the Rasmussen Reports survey, 72% of likely voters agree with Lake’s statement, while only 18% disagree. Among Republicans, 60% strongly agree and 18% somewhat agree with Lake’s statement, while Democrats were more evenly split, with 35% strongly agreeing and 34% somewhat agreeing.

Lake, the consistent leader in preelection opinion polling, lost the Arizona gubernatorial election by less than 17,000 votes, or less than 0.7%.

The survey was conducted on Nov. 27-28 of 750 likely U.S. voters.

The Obama appointed federal judge ordered sanctions against Lake’s lawyers for the “baseless” lawsuit filed by Lake and Arizona GOP Secretary of State nominee, State Rep Mark Finchem against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona alleges there were issues with election machines in the county in the August primary.

The complaint sought the use of paper ballots for the 2022 general election instead.

Back on August 26, U.S. District Judge John Tuchi slapped the plaintiffs’ counsel with sanctions, opining scalding language “that Plaintiffs made false, misleading, and unsupported factual assertions in their [first Amended Complaint] and [Motion for Preliminary Injunction] and that their claims for relief did not have an adequate factual or legal basis grounded in a reasonable pre-filing inquiry.”

The lawyers “acted at least recklessly in unreasonably and vexatiously multiplying the proceedings by seeking a preliminary injunction based on Plaintiffs’ frivolous claims,” the judge charged.

In explaining his rationale for his harsh action, the judge acknowledged he hoped to deflect scrutiny of election irregularities and deter efforts to seek transparency through the courts.

“Imposing sanctions in this case is not to ignore the importance of putting in place procedures to ensure that our elections are secure and reliable,” Tuchi said. “It is to make clear that the Court will not condone litigants ignoring the steps that Arizona has already taken toward this end and furthering false narratives that baselessly undermine public trust at a time of increasing disinformation about, and distrust in, the democratic process. It is to send a message to those who might file similarly baseless suits in the future.”

“This case is not about money or gain,” the Lake campaign responded in a statement to The Arizona Sun Times. “It was essentially a public interest lawsuit seeking electoral integrity. It is very very rare to sanction a party in public interest suits. All in all this reads like an angry Obama appointee who wants to send a message. The message is if you lose shut up and don’t come to court. The message is not that you lost a case or acted in bad faith.”

The decision doesn’t list the sanctioned attorneys, but Alan Dershowitz, Andrew Parker, and Kurt Olsen on Lake’s legal team signed the opposition to Maricopa’s request for sanctions.

“I have not challenged the results of any Arizona elections,” Dershowitz told Law&Crime. “I have given legal advice about the future use of machine counting by companies that refuse to disclose the inner workings of their machines. I support transparency in elections.”

You can read more from our friends at Just the News.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



