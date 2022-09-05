Federal Judge Grants Former President Trump’s Legal Team Special Master in Mar-a-Lago Raid Case

Another major legal victory for 45th President Donald J. Trump as his legal team has been granted a Special Master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents that the FBI and Department of Justice seized during the raid of his home last month. This is the first push back against the Deep State we’ve seen in quite sometime from a federal judge.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon authorizes an outside expert to review the records taken during the insane August 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago and to weed out some of those from the rest of the investigation and any that might be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

This is a major blow to the FBI and corrupt Department of Justice who were looking to violate Trump’s rights at every turn in order to push for a bogus conviction as they’ve done with the Russiagate Hoax, The Stormy Daniels hoax, and every other thing they’ve thrown at this President.

Some of those records may ultimately be returned to Trump, but the judge put off a ruling on that question.

The Justice Department squirmed and fought like hell to keep this from happening, and most Americans polled to not trust the FBI any longer with all of the botched and insane things they’ve done to America the last half decade.

Especially on the heels of Facebook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announce on Joe Rogan’s ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast last week that the FBI was showing up in droves with agents demanding that Facebook keep the Hunter Biden laptop story to a minimum from reaching folks. The FBI is in tatters, and it’s a train wreck as Merrick Garland’s DOJ is even focusing on parents questioning school boards.

The Judge has also ordered that the Justice Department cannot use ANY of the documents seized as part of its investigations into the storage of government secrets at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“The Court is mindful that restraints on criminal prosecutions are disfavored, but finds that these unprecedented circumstances call for a brief pause to allow for neutral, third-party review to ensure a just process with adequate safeguards,” Cannon, a Trump appointee, wrote in her 24-page order.

The Daily Mail reported:

The judge also ‘temporarily enjoins’ the government from ‘reviewing and using the seized materials’ pending the completion of the review. That grants Trump and his legal team a side benefit of stalling the fast-moving proceedings that have unfolded since the August 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

The fact that the Justice Department didn’t want to allow someone who is a mediator to be involved should now show those of you not in a liberal trance how corrupt America’s government has become.

