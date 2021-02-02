Federal Judge Gives FBI Less Than 90 Days to Release ALL Seth Rich Information to Attorneys

A federal judge has now given the FBI less than 90 days to stop stalling and to release all information in regards to Seth Rich, the DNC Staffer who was murdered at 4:19 AM on the morning of July 10th, 2016.

Attorney Ty Clevenger who’s worked with and became a friend of our own Matt Couch and has represented Ed Butowsky has fought tooth and nail with them for the truth in this brutal investigation that has been covered up at every turn.

MEMORANDUM OPINION AND ORDER. It is therefore ORDERED that Defendants’ Motion to Stay Scheduling Order Deadlines (Dkt. [10]) is hereby GRANTED in part and DENIED in part. It is FURTHER ORDERED the Scheduling Order in this case is amended as follows: April 23, 2021 Deadline for Defendants’ Complete Production of Documents and Vaughn Index;

The following is a massive win as the FBI and powers that be have been working overtime to try to keep this information from coming out.

The FBI in a recent email back to our attorneys said they now have over 20,000 pages of documents relating to Seth Rich, as well as Seth Rich’s laptop. Both were revelations as they had denied investigating it or having the laptop for over three years. Huge wins all the way around in getting to the truth in this unsolved murder.

The Judge gave the FBI 82 days to produce all material in their possession that mentions the name Seth Rich.

We’ve been fighting for the truth in this investigation for four years. Less than three months is a massive victory America. The truth is slowly coming out, we’re continuing to fight for it, so are the amazing attorneys that represent us and work with us daily.

Evidence was hidden, it’s being found and discovered, we must continue to fight for this. We’re not giving up, we hope you’ll keep hanging with us! We won’t let this go!

Stay the Course!

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...