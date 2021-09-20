Federal Judge DENIES Biden’s Emergency Request to Block Texas Abortion Ban Law

Huge news coming out of Texas as a federal judge has BLOCKED the Biden administration’s attempt to block the new Texas abortion ban that stops abortions after six weeks in the state.

BREAKING: A federal judge has denied Joe Biden’s emergency request to block the Texas abortion ban that has saved almost 2,000 babies from abortion,” LifeNews reported.

“United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision this afternoon denying Biden’s request to block the law while the lawsuit against it continues,” the website reported.

“[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court,” Judge Pitman, an Obama appointee, wrote. “Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED.”

The Supreme Court in early September handed the radical left a stunning and massive moral and legal defeat by holding up Texas’ Heartbeat Law. It’s estimated that 2,000 babies have already been saved since this law went into effect.

The law as we mentioned above gives expectant mothers six weeks to decide whether to terminate the life of a developing child or not.

As National Review notes, the 5-4 decision “came down along ideological lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts and the Court’s three liberal justices dissenting.”

“The applicants now before us have raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law at issue,” the court’s majority wrote. “But their application also presents complex and novel antecedent procedural questions on which they have not carried their burden.”

“In reaching this conclusion, we stress that we do not purport to resolve definitively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit,” the decision said. “In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts.”

This decision will be looked at when a hearing of a Mississippi case that could determine the constitutionality of the issue, which could be the beginning steps to overturning Roe v. Wade.

This is yet just another blow to the Biden Regime’s agenda to try to stop states from running themselves according to the United States Constitution.

