FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FROM LIFTING TITLE 42 EXPULSIONS

On Friday a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from lifting Title 42, a public health order that immigration officials have used to rapidly expel migrants at the southern border.



District Judge Robert R. Summerhays ruled that the Biden administration violated the law when it announced that it was planning to halt Title 42 expulsions in April. The health order was initially enforced to prevent the spread of communicable diseases into the United States.



Judge Summerhays wrote in his ruling, “In sum, the court finds that the Plaintiff States have established a substantial likelihood of success based on the CDC’s failure to comply with the rulemaking requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act. This finding is sufficient to satisfy the first requirement for injunctive relief.”



The Biden administration is likely to appeal the decision to a higher court as they had argued earlier in response to the judge temporarily blocking the planned Title 42 pause last month saying, “We really disagree with the basic premise.”



In response to the Biden Administration’s argument, 20 Republican-controlled states, led by Arizona, sued the administration on April 3. The lawsuit argued that lifting the Title 42 order would create chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border.



The state of Texas argued in its lawsuit, “The Biden administration’s disastrous open border policies and its confusing and haphazard COVID-19 response have combined to create a humanitarian and public safety crisis on our southern border.”



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised Summerhays’ ruling tweeting on Friday, “Once again, the courts rule against Joe Biden’s lawless agenda. Title 42 is one of the last remaining protections we have from a deluge of illegals coming across our border. I am glad for our state and our nation that it will remain in place. I am glad for our state and our nation that it will remain in place,” he added.



Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert also cheered the judge’s decision in her tweet on Friday, “A federal judge has just BLOCKED Biden and his regime from ending Title 42! The past sixteen months have been the best lesson ever for why we used we need a strong, Constitutional Judiciary.”



