FDA Recommends STOP to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Amid Blood Clotting Issues

The US Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement on Tuesday recommending a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of “an abundance of caution” while an investigation is conducted into reports of rare blood clotting.



Six cases were detected in more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson is also delaying its vaccine rollout in Europe.



According to Dr. Anne Schuchat of the CDC, people who received the J&J vaccine more than a month ago are at minimal risk. Biden administration officials say that the pause “will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan.”

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

What you need to know:



– Several states, including New York and Connecticut, have paused the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.



– The CDC said it will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to review the cases.



– An FDA official said the pause was only expected to last “a matter of days.”



– The vaccine’s rollout in Europe was delayed following the news.

“In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia),” said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.”

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the statement added.

Fauci emphasized that after tens of millions of doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been administered, there are “no red flags.” He said that fact was a solid indication that the vaccines are “very safe.”

Fauci, asked if he thought the decision to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was premature given the small number of cases of CVST, said: “We want to get this worked out as quickly as we possibly can.”

“That’s why we use the word ‘pause,'” he said, adding, “I don’t think it means that we pulled the trigger too soon.”

Johnson & Johnson said it was also reviewing the cases with European health authorities and that in the meantime, it will “proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe.”

More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have already been administered in the U.S., alongside tens of millions of doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine received FDAemergency authorization for distribution in February.

