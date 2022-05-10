FDA Issues Warning and Restrictions for Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine

The Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine shots have now been limited to adults 18 years old and older and are now deemed not accessible or clinically appropriate for those under the age of 18 due to the risk of blood clots, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

“The FDA said its analysis had determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome after the administration of the shot warrants limiting of the authorization,” CNBC reported.

“We recognize that the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Our action reflects our updated analysis of the risk of TTS following administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals,”

“The FDA temporarily paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last year after several reported cases of blood clotting,” UPI News noted. “At the time, all six cases were found in women between the ages of 18 and 48. At least one died.”

A new MIT study found that there was an increased risk of side effects among 16-39 year olds in Israel.

“COVID-19 vaccination was ‘significantly associated’ with a 25% jump in emergency medical services (EMS) for heart problems in 16-39 year-olds in Israel, whose vaccination rate is among the world’s highest, according to a peer-reviewed study by MIT researchers,” Just the News reported.

“While not establishing causal relationships, the findings raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals,” the study says.

Back in October of 2021 some European countries suspended the authorization and use of Moderna vaccines due to increased risk of heart inflammation for young adults and children.

“Scandinavian authorities on Wednesday suspended or discouraged the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in young people because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a very rare side effect associated with the shot,” Fox reported at the time.

“Sweden suspended the use of Moderna for those recipients under 30, Denmark said those under 18 won’t be offered the Swiss-made vaccine, and Norway urged those under 30 to get the Pfizer vaccine instead,” the report added.

