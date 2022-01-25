News

FDA Abruptly BANS Two EUA’s for Monoclonal Antibodies, Banning Their Use in the United States Until Further Notice

Matt Couch January 24, 2022 No Comments

According to the Florida Department of Health, the FDA has abruptly removed the EUA’s for two monoclonal antibody treatments, making them no longer available to the public.

This evening, without any advanced notice, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for ballanivimab/etesevimab and REGEN-COV. The revised EUAs do not allow providers tp administer these Monoclonal Antibody treatments within the United States. This is criminal.

The following is from the Florida Department of Health:

If it works, they keep you from using it. They have ruined medicine in America, and they are doing everything they can to stop preventative medicine. This is truly unbelievable America.

