FBI Waives Objection to Attorneys Request to Review Unredacted Seth Rich Documents in Latest Update

Ty Clevenger has not only been a good friend to our own Matt Couch here at The DC Patriot, he’s also an attorney who’s fighting alongside him for the truth in the Seth Rich murder saga. Now we have more big news to report as Clevenger, Couch, and others continue to fight the battle for the truth in this still unsolved murder.

For years the FBI lied and said they never investigated the murder, then last December they stated that they had over 20,000 documents relating to Seth Rich, a botched robbery and a murder they claimed they had never looked into. Of course they lied.

For years they made claims about Crowdstrike, the cybersecurity firm hired by the DNC that was allowed to take the servers instead of the FBI. They made claims of Russian hacking, which NSA Technical Director of 32+ years Bill Benny Shredded with his responses, and they just continued to try to spin a tail of deception and deceit to cover up the truth.

Then the FBI slipped up in a response to Judicial Watch, and it revealed email communications with Peter Strzok and Lisa Page discussing Seth Rich, and it started to unravel.

As We reported in mid-February 2020 how Attorney Ty Clevenger, who represents a client who is being sued for his comments about Seth Rich, reported to the courts that despite numerous assurances from the FBI that they had no information related to Seth Rich, emails related to Seth Rich were identified and provided to Judicial Watch. It looked like the FBI was lying to Clevenger all along.

In December the FBI admitted they had thousands of pages of information on Seth Rich. The documents were highly redacted when they were turned over to Attorney Ty Clevenger.

So Clevenger requested permission to review unredacted copies of all FBI documents on Seth Rich.

The FBI forgot to respond to Clevenger. This means, according to Clevenger, that any objection has been waived.

He is now demanding the unredacted documents.

You can read the full documents here. Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

