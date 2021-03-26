FBI Stats Reveal Knives Kill Far More People Than Rifles In America – Three to One to be Exact, Media Silent

Well you’ve read the headline America, so where is the faux outrage from those in the media and the radical left? It’s crickets right? Why, because they have a mission to get gun control in America so they will never have to relinquish power again. It’s been their M.O. for decades now.

The recent shootings in Atlanta (The shooter was addicted to porn and blamed the massage parlors on his killings and temptations for sex, not race. Please Note: He also murdered two white people.) and of course Boulder, Colorado. That story in Colorado has all but disappeared now that it has been revealed that the shooter was a Syrian Muslim immigrant with social media posts talking badly about President Trump, and of course anyone who disagrees with his faith.

Now onto the mainstream media and liberal talking points of banning guns. However, as the headline points out, knives kill many more, and it’s not even close.

The FBI’s most recent data from 2019 shows that while firearms account for the vast majority of homicides overall — 10,258 — the number of homicides committed using a rifle (364) is much smaller. (RELATED: FBI Stats Show Knives Kill Far More People Than Rifles In America – It’s Not Even Close) Handguns were listed as the primary weapon in 6,368 cases, and shotguns accounted for another 200. There were 45 cases that named “other gun” as the weapon, and 3,281 cases in which the type of firearm was not specified. Assuming the unspecified cases follow the same ratio as the reported firearm types, the number of cases in which a rifle was used would increase by approximately 120 — bringing that total number to 484. In addition, 600 people were killed in 2019 with what the FBI refers to as “personal weapons,” meaning hands, fists or feet. Knives or other “cutting tools” accounted for another 1,476 homicides — about three times the number killed by rifles.

Wait just a minute, are you telling me that three times as many people are killed from knives as they are rifles? Yes, that’s exactly what we’re saying here.

Meanwhile, there’s no media coverage once again of liberal hell hole cities like Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, and Memphis. Just dig into those stats, and they’ll make the above incidents look like Childs play.

