FBI Seized Privileged Trump Record During FBI Raid: DOJ Opposed Request for Independent Review, Trump DEMANDS Return of Attorney Client Documents

The FBI has apparently now seized privileged documents and records that are covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege during its raid of former President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Sources familiar with the investigation have told multiple outlets this, as well as the fact that the Justice Department opposed Trump lawyers’ request for the appointment of an independent , special master to review the records. That alone should show how corrupt the Justice Department under Merrick Garland is.

Sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Saturday that the former president’s team was informed that boxes labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33, and a set of documents—all seen on the final page of the FBI’s property receipt —contained information covered by attorney-client privilege.

Attorney-client privilege refers to legal privilege that keeps communications between an attorney and their client confidential.

If they have Executive Privilege or attorney-cleint privilege they should be covered which gives the former President of the United States and other officials within the executive branch the authority to withhold certain sensitive forms of advice and consultation between the President and his senior advisers.

Shockingly the Justice Department and the FBI have declined to comment.

Reinhart signed the warrant on Aug. 5 giving the FBI authority to conduct its search “on or before August 19, 2022,” and “in the daytime 6:00 am. to 10:00 p.m.”

“The locations to be searched include the ‘45 Office,’ all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate,” the warrant states, but did not give authority to agents to search areas being occupied by Mar-a-Lago members or not used by Trump and staff.

According to the property receipt, reviewed before its release by Fox News, FBI agents took approximately 20 boxes of items from the premises, including one set of documents marked as “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” which refers to top secret/ sensitive compartmented information.

Records covered by that government classification level could include human intelligence and information that, if disclosed, could jeopardize relations between the United States and other nations, as well as the lives of intelligence operatives abroad. However, the classification also encompasses national security information related to the daily operations of the president of the United States.

The property receipt also shows that FBI agents collected four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents.

You can read more from our friends at Fox News.

