FBI Says They Found No Classified Documents at Biden’s Delaware Vacation Home as Mainstream Media Praises Him as ‘Remarkable’ for Allowing it [VIDEO]

The FBI says they have completed their search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, vacation home and no documents with classified markings were found.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer wrote in an earlier statement.

“Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” Bauer said. “The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.”

Biden’s personal attorneys previously searched the Rehoboth home on January 11 and found no classified documents. So this is the second group that’s searched the home for classified documents, what in the hell is going on here?

The FBI search in Rehoboth marks the third known occasion where federal agents have searched properties associated with Biden to look for out of place classified materials.

The FBI previously searched Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, to which Biden’s lawyer says contained multiple classified documents. That search occurred on January 20.

Biden’s attorney had previously found documents in the Wilmington home and suspended their search of a specific space where additional documents were found. It’s not been known if the FBI found their documents in the same space or elsewhere in the house.

The FBI also searched the Washington office of Penn Biden Center in mid-November after Biden’s attorneys first said they discovered classified material in a locked closet at the think tank.

Unlike President Trump, the Justice Department says that none of these searches required a search warrant. Biden and his team continues to stress they are working with the DOJ on the problem.

Biden purchased his Rehoboth vacation home after leaving the Vice Presidency. He and the first lady vacation there often, most recently Jan 20 to Jan 23.

The following is from CNN:

The search comes on the day that the Justice Department announced special counsel Robert Hur officially began his job overseeing the investigation of Biden’s handling of classified documents. Hur takes over for US Attorney John Lausch who conducted an initial review that has since become a full blown criminal investigation.

Hur, who previously served as US attorney in Maryland, was nominated to that position by then-President Donald Trump in 2017. He served in the role until his resignation in 2021. In the job, Hur played a key role in a number of high-profile cases, including a children’s book scandal involving then-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh that resulted in Pugh being sentenced to three years in prison.

He was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to the US attorney job in 2018, and at the time he received praise from both of Maryland’s Democratic senators, who expressed confidence in his ability to handle critical issues facing the state.

Prior to his time with the DOJ, Hur was a law clerk for Chief Justice William Rehnquist and also clerked for a federal appellate judge, Alex Kozinski.

