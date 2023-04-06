FBI Kidnapped A Delta Pilot By Mistake – Chad Prather Joins Facts Not Fiction with Matt Couch (VIDEO INSIDE)

Matt Couch and Chad Prather discuss the FBI mistakenly kidnapping a Delta Airlines pilot… This is a real story folks.. Our alphabet agencies are literally running rogue in America, with no one to see over them.

They don’t answer to the people, the Congress, the Senate, or the White House. It’s a Banana Republic.

WATCH:

Watch all of Matt Couch’s content: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/matt

Check out extended and uncensored interviews on RVM Premium, try it for just $1, use promo code MATT at – http://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe

Follow Matt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/realmattcouch

Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com

Follow Red Voice Media on Twitter: https://twitter.com/redvoicenews

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

