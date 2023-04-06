News

FBI Kidnapped A Delta Pilot By Mistake – Chad Prather Joins Facts Not Fiction with Matt Couch (VIDEO INSIDE)

- by Patriot Staff - 1 Comment

Matt Couch and Chad Prather discuss the FBI mistakenly kidnapping a Delta Airlines pilot… This is a real story folks.. Our alphabet agencies are literally running rogue in America, with no one to see over them.

They don’t answer to the people, the Congress, the Senate, or the White House. It’s a Banana Republic.

WATCH:

