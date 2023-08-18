In a pre-dawn operation on Tuesday morning, the FBI was engaged in an incident resulting in the death of an American citizen. This marks the third such fatality involving the FBI in recent weeks.



Curiously, the FBI has chosen to maintain a veil of secrecy surrounding the incident, refraining from disclosing crucial details to the public. Their silence extends to whether the deceased individual was in possession of a firearm during the encounter.

As reported by the ABQ Journal, an individual was shot and killed by the FBI in Albuquerque. However, scant information has been provided, leaving many questions unanswered. The agency’s Public Affairs Office confirmed that the incident transpired at approximately 6 a.m.

The official statement from the FBI’s Public Affairs Office emphasized, “One subject is deceased, and FBI personnel emerged unharmed from the situation. The FBI treats every instance involving agent or task force member-related shootings with utmost gravity.”

Despite their acknowledgement of the incident, the FBI has chosen to withhold key details, such as the precise location within Albuquerque where the incident occurred, and whether the individual who lost their life was carrying a weapon at the time.

The lack of transparency exhibited by the FBI has raised concerns, especially in light of their involvement in another fatal episode last week. In that case, an elderly man from Utah was tragically killed by FBI agents while he was tending to his blind son.

These incidents underscore the ongoing debate surrounding the actions and transparency of law enforcement agencies, leaving many Americans searching for clarity and accountability.

