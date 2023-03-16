FBI Investigating Fire at Upper East Side Hotel Where Chinese Billionaire Was Arrested (VIDEO)

The FBI is said to be investigating a fire that broke out inside an Upper East Side hotel on Wednesday where a Chinese billionaire was arrested.

The FBI’s New York Field office is working to determine whether the fire at the Sherry-Netherland Hotel in the Upper East Side is linked to the Wednesday morning arrest of exiled Chinese businessman Guy Wengui, multiple law enforcement agencies said.

Guy was arrested at 6 a.m. at his apartment in the building on 60th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Firefighters were called just after noon fo ra fire on the 18th floor according to the FDNY.

FBI agents were still inside Guo’s apartment at the time the fire broke out, multiple law enforcement agencies told ABC News. That would be about six hours after Guo was arrested.

The agents were forced to evacuate and reported the fire to the police.

Guo’s 15-room penthouse was last on the market for $32.5 million, according to real estate listings.

Currently, neither FDNY nor the FBI knows whether the fire was linked to the arrest. Both offices have declined comment on the matter.

Guy was set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

After burning for two hours, the fire was under control by 1:45 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries, but sources say that significant damage was done to Wengui’s apartment.

The following was posted on Miles Guo’s Twitter account:

3/15/2023 Nicole: All allegations leveled against Miles Guo by the CCP-weaponized SEC and DOJ are false! The filing of these false allegations, the FBI raid on Mr. Guo’s home, and the fire on the 18th floor of the Sherry-Netherland Hotel occurred after NFSC citizens requested the US Congress to launch investigations into Miles Guo’s cases. The case’s federal prosecutor worked at Paul, Weiss, one of the first American law firms doing business in Communist China. Are these all by coincidence?

