FBI Director Christopher Wray Confirms Lab Leak… But is This Just More Disinformation?

Yes, covid came out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology… but was it actually an accident?

Those that actually care about the truth knew that Anthony Fauci was lying from Day 1 when he claimed that covid-19 came from bat soup being sold on the wet markets in Wuhan, China. We were expected to ignore the fact that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was at ground zero of the “plandemic.”

We know Fauci & Co were funding gain-of-function research there at the Wuhan Lab, and the result of that became not only covid-19, but the covid bioweapon injections, as well. For the past couple of years, many of us have been censored and deplatformed for making the claim the covid came out of the Lab, since the mainstream narrative pushed by Fauci was that it came from bat soup.

Now, the Department of Energy and even FBI Director Christopher Wray are confirming that covid came out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. So why would I say that this is actually disinformation?

The reality is that one of the tactics that the powers-that-be use to manipulate and gaslight the masses is to lie by telling the truth. They’ll use one particular truth to deflect from the more important truth. This is the strategy being employed by Wray and the Deep State.

Many conservatives are jumping up and down in excitement with this announcement from the FBI Director about the source of covid. But we’re not actually getting down to what really happened.

The Deep State powers-that-be did everything they could for as long as they could to get the masses to believe that the only reason covid took off was because the Chinese like to eat bat soup sold in street markets. The reason for this propaganda was to ensure that the masses never find out that covid was actually developed through a partnership between the US Government and the CCP. If we were to find out about that, heads would roll (figuratively, of course).

The problem is that all of the evidence is pointing to the fact that covid was the result of gain-of-function research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China. Since they can no longer deflect our attention away from the Wuhan Lab towards the wet markets, they are now claiming that it was a lab leak.

What is so significant about calling it a “lab leak”? Using this terminology implies that it accidentally got out of the lab. This would keep those involved free from liability from what really happened. If the global population woke up to the intentionality of the covid “plandemic,” all hell would break loose.

It’s the same tactic they use by calling the covid jabs vaccines or gene therapy. In both of those instances of word choice, they imply a positive outcome. The reality is that they are, by definition, bioweapons. The same strategy is at use with the “lab leak” theory… the implication is that it was an accident.

We now know, however, that this has been in the works for a long time. Event 201 predicted almost everything that occurred just months before it was released. The mRNA Jabs have been patented and produced before the “lab leak” even occurred. This was a coordinated effort to get every man, woman and child injected with the bioweapon injections.

So when you hear Christopher Wray finally “admit” that the source of covid-19 was, in fact, a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, understand what’s happening… they are using the truth to lie to you.

