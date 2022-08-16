FBI Confiscates President Trump’s Passports: REPORT

As if it wasn’t bad enough, the 45th President let his followers know on Monday that the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago those same agents confiscated his passports for travel as well.

According to the former President, the passports were confiscated during the pre-dawn, guns drawn, insane raid at Mar-a-Lago.

The 45th President called it an “assault on a political opponent.”

Trump hammered the Department of Justice and FBI on his Truth Social platform today.

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Trump said. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

Reports indicate that Trump’s passports include his personal one and a “diplomatic” one given to government officials.

