FBI Confiscates Fully Assembled US Capitol Lego Set from Home of January 6 Protestor

Well, you definitely can’t make this one up. Straight out of an insane Hollywood movie is what we have here America.

According to court records, the “premier law enforcement agency” in all of the land seized a fully assembled Capitol Lego set from the home of one of the January 6 protesters.

Federal prosecutors alleged that 27-year-old Robert Morse directed other protesters during “one of the most intense and prolonged clashes” with Capitol Police on the lower west terrace on January 6.

Morss a decorated veteran and former Special Forces Army Ranger, was indicted last month on 9 counts and has been in jail since his arrest pending trial.

The prosecutors say the decorated veteran is a flight risk and a threat to the community.

When they raised his Pittsburgh home, they found his military fatigues, a military utility bag, 3 firearms, and a Lego set of the US Capitol. Hold the press folks, he plays with Lego’s, must be a villain.

Here’s more from The Smoking Gun:

Along with a notebook containing step-by-step instructions on how to create a “hometown militia,” FBI agents seized a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” from the Pennsylvania man indicted last month for his alleged leadership role in the January 6 insurrection, according to court records. Prosecutors charge that Robert Morss, 27, directed fellow rioters during “one of the most intense and prolonged clashes” with law enforcement officers who were seeking to prevent a violent mob from entering the Capitol through doors on the Lower West Terrace. In a July 2 motion, government lawyers reported that agents found a notebook in Morss’s car that contained “writings that included ‘Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia.’” The militia to-do list included steps like “Ambush” and “Battle Drills” and reminders to “Bring Assault Rifle” and “4 Magazines.” Investigators also seized clothing and other items matching those that Morss carried on January 6, including a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, military fatigues, a black tourniquet, and a military utility bag. Morss also had “three different firearms including a handgun, a shotgun, and a rifle,” according to the detention motion. FBI agents who raided Morss’s suburban Pittsburgh residence also “recovered a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.” The court filing does not indicate whether federal investigators believe that Morss used the 1032-piece Lego set in preparation for his alleged rampaging on January 6.

What are your thoughts America, these people in Washington, D.C. are now political prisoners, this has become insanity.

