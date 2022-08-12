FBI Claims They Seized ‘Top Secret’ Documents from Trump’s Home, 45th President Calls BullSh*t (DETAILS INSIDE)

The FBI is claiming that they recovered documents that were labeled as “Top Secret” from the home of the 45th President Donald J. Trump this week. Amazing they were so top secret and important that it too the Bureau 19 months to recover them. Yes folks, it’s that stupid.

The FBI raided the home of former President Donald Trump on Monday evening while he was on business in New York City. Mar-a-Lago, the southern White House for President Trump during his presidency was shamefully raided after a federal judge with ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Barack Obama signed the warrant.

A property receive unsealed by the court shows that the FBI reportedly took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during the raid on Monday. This is the same FBI that lied about what happened in Michigan with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s BS kidnapping plot, the same FBI that lied about having information on murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich, shall we go on about their credibility? How about the fake Russian Hoax and Christopher Steele dossier?

The property receive is a document prepared by federal agents to specify what they take during each search. This also requires them to be honest and not partisan. The court records did not provide specific details about the documents or what information they might contain.

In a statement on Friday, Trump claimed the documents seized by agents at his Florida Club were “all declassified,” and argued that he would have turned over the documents to the Justice Department had they just asked.

While incumbent presidents have the power to declassify information, that authority lapses as soon as they leave office and it was not clear if the documents in question have ever been declassified. Trump also kept possession of the documents despite multiple requests from agencies, including the National Archives, to turn over presidential records in accordance with federal law.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the same judge who signed off on the search warrant unsealed the warrant and property receipt Friday at the request of the Justice Department after Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was “substantial public interest in this matter,” and Trump backed the warrant’s “immediate” release. The Justice Department told the judge Friday afternoon that Trump’s lawyers did not object to the proposal to make it public.

In messages posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents … I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents.”

Trump himself has been given at least some of the records the government was seeking to unseal, but he and his lawyers have declined, so far, to make them public.

The Justice Department’s request is striking because such documents traditionally remain sealed during a pending investigation. But the department appeared to recognize that its silence since the search had created a vacuum for bitter verbal attacks by Trump and his allies, and that the public was entitled to the FBI’s side about what prompted Monday’s action at the former president’s home.

“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing,” said a motion filed in federal court in Florida on Thursday.

In this case, according to a person familiar with the matter, there was substantial engagement with Trump and his representatives prior to the search warrant, including a subpoena for records and a visit to Mar-a-Lago a couple of months ago by FBI and Justice Department officials to assess how the documents were stored. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Neither Trump nor the FBI has said anything about what documents the FBI might have recovered, or what precisely agents were looking for.

FBI and Justice Department policy cautions against discussing ongoing investigations, both to protect the integrity of the inquiries and to avoid unfairly maligning someone who is being scrutinized but winds up ultimately not being charged. That’s especially true in the case of search warrants, where supporting court papers are routinely kept secret as the investigation proceeds.

The showdown between Trump and Garland has just started. Thanks to our friends at the Associated Press for contributed to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...