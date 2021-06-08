FBI Blindsided by Information That “High Ranking” Chinese Defector to the U.S. Had Bioweapons Knowledge and Was Hidden From Them by DIA

The more stories and reports that come out about Americas alphabet agencies, the more its no wonder to realize how screwed up Washington, D.C. is along with American politics in general.

The FBI is reeling over the weekend after learning that a “high ranking” Chinese defector to the United States with knowledge of the nation’s bioweapons was recently obtained by the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) and kept a secret and hidden from the FBI for three months.

The news broke Friday by former Fox News reporter Adam Housley.

Being told the increased pressure on China in recent days is due to a defector with intimate knowledge. In fact, Wray didn’t know right away because they wanted to make sure they got all they needed before telling him. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

“Being told the increased pressure on China in recent days is due to a defector with intimate knowledge,” Housley reported. “In fact, Wray didn’t know right away because they wanted to make sure they got all they needed before telling him.”

Also…US intelligence believes China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that it originally came from a lab. The belief is still that it escaped accidentally, but was allowed to spread. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

“Also…US intelligence believes China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that it originally came from a lab,” Housley continued. “The belief is still that it escaped accidentally, but was allowed to spread.”

According to RedState’s Jen Van Laar, FBI Director Wray was “ambushed” by the news of the defector, and the CIA was also kept in the dark. According to the DIA, this was done with precautions to keep the defector from suspected Chinese moles in those security agencies.

Now doesn’t that make you feel warm and fuzzy about our intelligence agencies America?

The Chinese defector could have prospective knowledge of Chinese weapons systems, including bioweapons systems, and it’s now putting pressure on these agencies to find out where the leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Sources say the level of confidence in the defector’s information is what has led to a sudden crisis of confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci,” Van Laar stated on RedState, “adding that U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) personnel detailed to DIA have corroborated very technical details of information provided by the defector.”

What are your thoughts America, how alarming is this that the DIA more than likely kept this defector under wraps because they didn’t feel they could trust the FBI or CIA.

3.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...