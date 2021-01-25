FBI Arrests WalkAway Founder Brandon Straka Over Entering Capitol Building on Jan 6

Walkaway founder Brandon Straka has been arrested by the FBI for incidents that happened at the Capitol on January 6th according to the Bureau.

Agents from the Omaha FBI Field Office arrested Straka on Monday in connection to riots at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

The FBI says that Straka was charged with the following:

Impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder.

Knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and/or engaging in disorderly conduct within proximity to a restricted building to impede official functions.

Engaging in disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.

Straka is currently in federal custody and will have his initial appearance in Federal Court on Tuesday January 26th.

The FBI said that “Witness-1” was a relative of Straka to pointed investigators to a video Straka had posted to Twitter. After the video was deleted from Twitter, the relative let the agent know there was a copy of the video posted to YouTube.

Here’s the full Report from The Department of Justice.

This is a developing story.

