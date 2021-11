The Biden Administration has officially weaponized the FBI and the Department of Justice to target journalists who go against their narratives.

The FBI and Southern District of New York have raided the homes of multiple Project Veritas Journalists’ homes according to Veritas Founder and CEO James O’Keefe.

Watch James statement below:

FBI and Southern District of New York Raid Project Veritas Journalists’ Homes pic.twitter.com/IUWaYAinmT — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) November 5, 2021

Your vote matters, we proved that in Virginia this past week. We as journalists implore you to get involved, register new voters, and take back our country in 2022.

