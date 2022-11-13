FBI Agents Raid Home of the Owner of a Popular Website That Tracks Everything About Area 51, Secret U.S. Air Base in Nevada

The FBI has reportedly raided the home of the owner of a popular website that tracks everything related to the tops secret Area 51 base in Nevada. Many Americans and those around the globe believe the top secret bases houses secrets about Aliens, among other top secret government programs.
The report coming from a lead investigator reporter of KLAS TV, an affiliate of CBS.
“FBI agents came down hard on the operator of a popular website devoted to all things Area 51–its programs, lore, and legacy. More than a dozen agents served a no-knock warrant on the Rachel, NV home of Joerg Arnu, owner of http://dreamlandresort.com…” investigative reporter George Knapp wrote.
Joerg Arne is the founder of Dreamland Resort and the Webmaster. According to IMDB, Joerg Arnu grew up in Germany where he obtained his masters degree in Electrical Engineering and started his career as a software developer.
Today Joerg is a 25-year Area 51 research veteran, living in Rachel, NV, just outside of the gates of Area 51.
“For 20 years and counting Dreamland Resort has been the most comprehensive source for information on Area 51, Black Projects, the Nellis Ranges, TTR, and the ET Highway. The webmaster is a 25-year Area 51 Research veteran and a resident of Rachel, NV, right outside the gates of Area 51,” according to the Dream Land Resort website.
George Knapp added, “They seized all computers, files, phones, photos. At the same time, another team of a dozen or more agents stormed into Arnu’s Las Vegas home, seized all digital devices and files, held his girlfriend at gunpoint.”
The motive for the raid is still unknown.
“The warrants were served one week ago. Arnu noted on his site that he does not know the reason for the raid or whether specific images of the secret base posted online may have initiated such a vigorous action by federal law enforcement. We are gathering more info.”
Here are some comments from Twitter users about the raid.
Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.
