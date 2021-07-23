FBI Agent in Alleged Whitmer “Kidnap” Plot Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident

One of the FBI agents involved in the Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer plot has been arrested following a domestic incident The Detroit News is reporting.

FBI agents were leading the charge and encouraging individuals to try to kidnap the governor of Michigan, so any news past this point probably is self explanatory.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, of Kalamazoo, was charged on Monday with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder following a domestic incident with his wife on Sunday.

He was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bond following an arraignment in the 8th District Court in Kalamazoo and faces a charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The arrest comes at a critical junction in the criminal case against five men charged in federal court with plotting to kidnap Whitmer.

Defense lawyers last week leveled a broad attack on the foundation of the high-profile case and suggested a second FBI agent was trying to sabotage defense teams.

Trask, 39, has worked for the FBI since 2011 and served as the FBI’s public face in the Whitmer case.

He testified in federal court about the investigation, and has worked on cases involving espionage, terrorism, and domestic extremism investigations.

“It’s the last thing you want for a major case like this,” said Andrew Arena, former special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit office. “Any time you give the defense any ammunition it’s not good.”

Details about the domestic incident were not available. Trask did not respond to messages or comment and he had no defense lawyer listed in his court records.

FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said the bureau is cooperating with the prosecutor’s office. Trask’s job status was unclear Monday.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the incident is subject to internal review, and I cannot comment further at this time,” she said in a statement.

That review would include an investigation by FBI internal affairs, Arena said.

“Depending on the severity, it could be a suspension until things are ironed out one way or another,” Arena said.

Aside from his FBI duties, Trask opened a gym at his rural property in Oshtemo Township near Kalamazoo and offers CrossFit training, according to social media posts and state business filings. He filed state paperwork for BCB Health & Wellness last year and maintains an active Instagram account showing him exercising, flexing and posing shirtless.

Thanks to our friends at The Detroit News for contributing to this article.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...