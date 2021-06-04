Fauci’s Book Deal SCRAPPED from Amazon, Barnes & Nobles After Massive Email Backlash

The fallout from the Anthony Fauci saga continues to unwind, now the beloved doctor has had his book deal scrapped after leaked emails show he was dishonest and lied about the coronavirus from inception.

Fauci has now spent over 15 months with public deceit and confusion. Now it’s finally caught up to him. The media is deeply trying to spin what the emails say, but they are damning, and have thus now cost him an illustrious book deal with Amazon and Barnes & Nobles.

The following was first reported from Just the News:

The book, “Expect the Unexpected,” was earlier pegged for a November release, according to its Amazon listing. As of Wednesday morning, the book’s listing had been entirely scrubbed from Amazon. However, a cached version of the listing, still displayed the book’s promotional description and preorder status. A cached website also shows the book’s listing on Barnes & Noble’s website, though by Wednesday morning that listing was no longer live anymore. The book appeared to still be available for preorder on some lesser known vendors such as Booktopia. The scrubbing of the book comes after backlash from critics who accused Fauci of profiting off of the deadly pandemic the U.S. response to which he has overseen.

Fox News Contributor Joe Concha said the following,

“If you look at the numbers again, you had Cuomo profiting off a pandemic, a government official,” said Concha, also a media reporter for The Hill newspaper. “Now we have Fauci doing it as well. I think this is appalling.”

Daily Caller writer Greg Price slammed Fauci for “publishing a book and [becoming] the highest paid federal government employee while you lost your business and had your kids out of school for a year.”

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told “Just the News AM” on Wednesday that Fauci likely “got paid more than Andrew Cuomo” for the book.

“He’ll get paid unbelievable amounts of money to tell all from his perspective,” Meadows told show host Sophie Mann.

The cached listings describe the book as offering “inspiration in [Fauci’s] unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times.”

“With more than three decades spent combating some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind – AIDS, Ebola, COVID-19–Dr. Fauci has worked in daunting professional conditions and shouldered great responsibility,” it continues. “The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles.”

You can read more from our friends at Just the News.

