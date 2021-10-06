Fauci WAFFLES: Encourages Americans ‘to have a good, normal, Christmas with your family’ in Latest Plot Twist

So after saying he wasn’t sure if you could have Christmas or not (like anyone listens to this clown) Dr. Fauci has clarified and says he encourages those vaccinated people who are protected to have a good time with their families.

Fauci was asked by CBS News host Margaret Brennan if “we can gather for Christmas,” Fauci replied, “You know, Margaret, it’s just too soon to tell.”

Now it appears that the king of waffling is walking that back somewhat.

“I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family,” Fauci clarified.

Fauci somewhat reversing course once again after on Monday he was quoted saying he wasn’t sure if Americans can have Christmas or not again this year.

Fauci claimed his previous remarks on Christmas and Holiday gatherings were “misinterpreted” and “taken completely out of context,” and now he is encouraging Americans to have a “good normal Christmas.”

“The best way to assure that we’ll be in good shape as we get into the winter would be to get more and more people vaccinated,” the Biden administration’s top infectious disease expert told CNN on Monday.

“I will be spending Christmas with my family, I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected to have a good, normal, Christmas with their family.”

Notice how he says he’s mainly referring to the vaccinated people, unbelievable right?

“That was misinterpreted as my saying we can’t spend Christmas with our families, which was absolutely not the case. I will be spending Christmas with my family. I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family,” Fauci continued.

Fauci claimed him saying you couldn’t spend Christmas with your family was nothing more than typical disinformation.

“But it’s just the way all of the other disinformation goes around,” Fauci said. “You say something talking about a landmark of a time and it gets misinterpreted that I’m saying you can’t spend family Christmas time, which is nonsense.”

Fauci maintained that was the point he was making: “Not that you’re not going to be able to spend Christmas with your family. I certainly am. That’s for sure.”

