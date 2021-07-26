Fauci Says CDC is Looking to Change Mask Guidelines for Vaccinated People AGAIN

The ever changing thoughts and opinions of Dr. Anthony Fauci are at it again as the COVID saga in America continues.

According to the dear Doctor who is now facing criticism from well over half of Americans for the COVID debacle, the CDC may again be changing its guidelines for those that are vaccinated.

“This is under active consideration,” Fauci told CNN in response to a question about whether masks should be used again despite individuals’ COVID-19 vaccination status. Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, added, “If we don’t vaccinate people, the model is going to predict that we’re going to be in trouble as we continue to get more and more cases.”

Liberal parts of America are at it again, including Los Angeles County and Chicago, who recently said that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks in public settings. Which of course defeats the purpose of even getting the damn vaccination, and believe it or not, over half of America has fallen for this idiocy.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), additionally, recommended that all children who are not vaccinated wear masks when they return to class in the fall. Which has this parent telling them to go straight to hell. They are utter morons, and are literally following the guides of the corrupt Teachers Unions as usual.

“That’s a local decision that’s not incompatible with the CDC’s overall recommendations that give a lot of discretion to the locals,” Fauci said Sunday regarding the local policies. “And we’re seeing that in L.A. We’re seeing it in Chicago. We’re seeing that in New Orleans, because the officials there, many of them are saying, ‘Even if you’re vaccinated, it’s prudent to wear a mask indoors.’”

You know it’s bad when even New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio is questioning the mask idiocy for those that are vaccinated.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, said that the reimposition of mask-wearing would cause people to develop a lack of confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and would question why both should be required.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, said Florida would not impose any mask mandates at public schools during the pandemic regardless of the CDC’s guidance.

“There’s been talk about potentially people advocating at the federal level, imposing compulsory masks on kids,” DeSantis said during a bill signing event in Fort Pierce on July 22. “We’re not doing that in Florida, OK? We need our kids to breathe.”

A Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) study published in April found that children are at low risk of developing COVID-19 and also don’t play a significant role in the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, also known as the coronavirus.

Which poses the real question, why are these monsters pushing this vaccine on children that do not get the virus, don’t spread it, and beat it easily. This is their own numbers, so I’m trusting the science by saying this, right?

Who’s tired of Fauci and the CDC ruining American lives and taking away our freedoms? When will the American people, especially Christians and Conservatives say No More?

Thanks to our friends at The Epoch Times for helping contribute to this article.

