Fauci Receives Award in Seattle, Then Gets Booed at First Pitch Ceremony (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci got a chance to redeem himself in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, after completely botching his first pitch attempt in a 2020 game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals. He was able to complete a pitch, although somewhat off target.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical advisor, received the honorary Hutch Award in Seattle on Tuesday, from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, an honor for those who fight through adversity.

Fauci is only the second non-baseball player to receive the honor that traditionally is given to a champion of health care off the baseball field.

Fauci was hosted by long-time friend and colleague Dr. Larry Corey, former president of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The two have worked closely together since the early 1980’s while making advancements in HIV/Aids research. Both men have communicated almost daily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci, who has served as the nation’s top infectious disease expert, opened up to a group of about 100 Fred Hutch employees and medical experts about his long career, in his acceptance. speech.

Fauci joked with Dr. Corey about the gain of function controversy surrounding the origins of COVID. “We’re at the epicenter of the initial outbreak, WA1, Washington one, is considered the ancestral model strain,” Corey said. No, I developed the ancestral model strain. I created it,” Fauci joked.

“That’s right, You let it loose,” Corey said jokingly, getting in on the fun.

But it wasn’t as pleasant at the game and Fauci wasn’t laughing when he went to throw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners baseball game, who were hosting the New York Yankees, because the crowd pretty much let him have it. Fauci is known to be a life-long Yankees fan.

Fauci booed while throwing out first pitch at Mariners game in Seattle



At least he has worked on his pitching since last time pic.twitter.com/9QqX8YUGwy — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) August 10, 2022

Dr. Fauci’s first pitch. Servais caught it and then had Fauci sign his mask after. pic.twitter.com/SjOf4alLtE — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) August 10, 2022

