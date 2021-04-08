Fauci Flashback: ‘I Don’t Think We Should Ever Shake Hands Again, To Be Honest With You”

Remember this gem? Dr. Anthony Fauci right about a year ago said that Americans should never shake hands again, and he was serious. This is the guy most Americans and the Biden Administration is taking their advice from on the coronavirus insanity in America.

Flashback to April 9th, 2020, when one Dr. Fauci said the unthinkable.

“I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you,” Fauci, a key member of the White House task force, said during a Wall Street Journal podcast. “Not only would it be good to prevent coronavirusdisease — it probably would decrease instances of influenza dramatically in this country.”

“We’ve got to break that custom,” he argued.

When asked to clarify his controversial stance Thursday morning, Fauci said he doesn’t expect his suggestion will stick but that he can always hope.

“In a perfect world, when you’re dealing with the potential for this terrible ordeal that we’re going through now, knowing that hands and hands to face do it (spread infection), that would be something that I think would hopefully be attainable — but I don’t think it will be,” Fauci said.

“I mean, I said that, you know, somewhat serious and somewhat realizing that that likely will never happen,” Fauci admitted.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also stressed that Americans should proceed with caution once the country does start loosening lockdown and social distancing restrictions.

“When you gradually come back, you don’t jump into it with both feet,” Fauci explained. “You say, what are the things you could still do and still approach normal? One of them is absolute compulsive hand-washing. The other is you don’t ever shake anybody’s hands.”

“It isn’t like a light switch on and off,” he added. “It’s a gradual pulling back on certain of the restrictions and to try and get society a bit back to normal.”

Absolute insanity, and it hasn’t slowed down any has it? Thanks to our friends at ABC News for this Fauci Flashback.

