FAUCI EMAILS SHOW CLEAR COLLUSION WITH FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG

Personal email exchanges between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Anthony Fauci show how Facebook offered social media messaging and financial assistance to the NIAID director, along with a mysterious offer that Dr. Fauci appeared quite excited about.

The emails were published this week through the Freedom of Information Act by media organizations, and they shed light on the collusion between these men that took place ahead of the election.

In an email dated in February 2020, Zuckerberg reached out to Fauci, who was the White House’s top COVID-19 adviser at the time, to offer assistance in developing coronavirus vaccines, writing: “I was glad to hear your statement that the covid-19 vaccine will be ready for human trials in six weeks. Are there any resources our foundation can help provide to potentially accelerate this or at least make sure it stays on track?”

Fauci responded that a phase 1 trial of 45 subjects (yes, just 45) might be started in April, then added: “We may need help with resources for the phase 2 trial if we do not get our requested budget supplement. If this goes off track, I will contact you. Many thanks for the offer.”

Then, on March 15, Zuckerberg offered to create a video with Dr. Fauci that would be featured on a Facebook COVID-19 hub placed at the top of the website where people could get “authoritative information from reliable sources” and to “encourage people to practice social distance and give people ideas for doing this using internet tools.”

Although Fauci downplayed the effectiveness of several COVID-19 mitigation methods in other emails, he replied to Zuckerberg that he would gladly do the video for the hub and added: “We need to reach as many people as possible and convince them to take mitigation strategies seriously or things will get much, much worse.”

Perhaps the most interesting part of the emails, however, was where Zuckerberg made yet another offer to Dr. Fauci that is redacted under a FOIA b (4) exemption, which is related to trade secrets and other types of confidential financial and commercial information.

Whatever it was, Fauci said he found it “very exciting,” while another NIAID official, Courtney Billet, called it “an even bigger deal” than the video.

Billet told Fauci: “The sooner we get that offer up the food-chain the better. I gave Bill Hall a heads-up about this opportunity, and he is standing by to discuss this with HHS and WH comms, but I didn’t want him to do anything without being aware of the offer.”

Days after the email, there were reports that Facebook was working together with the White House to give the federal government social media users’ location data. Media outlets reported that there were talks about the government and Facebook joining forces to track whether or not people were keeping safe distances from one another and to understand the patterns of people’s movements using data collected by Facebook.

Although the details have been kept under wraps, Facebook has admitted to being in close contact with the government throughout the coronavirus crisis. For example, they have consulted the Biden White House on what they deem “coronavirus misinformation.” Facebook has been systematically censoring those who support hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) a COVID-19 treatment, along with those who dare to mention the scientifically proven dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines on the market right now.

Zuckerberg has also spent around $400 million in private money on election processes throughout the country – money that some experts believe gave Democrat-leaning counties in battleground states significant spending advantages. His collusion with Dr. Fauci could well have had been yet another attempt to influence the outcome of the election.



