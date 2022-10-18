Father’s Shoot Each Others Daughters in Road Rage Nightmare, Both Charged with Attempted Murder (VIDEO)

In an apparent road rage nightmare scenario, two Florida fathers got into a road rage incident and ended up shooting each others daughters, both have been arrested on attempted murder charges.

In a news conference on Monday, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said that William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, were both riding in separate vehicles on October 8 with their respective daughters when they had the incident.

According to First Coast News, a witness called 911 and said that two men were driving insanely and “brake-checking” each other. The witness also said the two men were playing “cat and mouse” on the road.

In the press conference, Sheriff Leeper told reporters how the situation quickly turned violent.

According to Leeper, Hale was driving a black Dodge Ram when he pulled up alongside Allison’s gray Nissan Murano. Hale then yelled for Allison to pull over.

Leeper says that the passenger in Allison’s Nissan made an obscene gesture at Hale. Someone in Hale’s vehicle then threw a plastic water bottle into Allison’s vehicle.

According to Leeper, Allison then grabbed his Sig Saur 45mm handgun and fired one shot at Hale’s trucker before speeding away. The bullet struck Hale’s 5-year-old daughter in the leg.

When Hale realized that his daughter had been shot, he allegedly pursued Allison’s truck and fired several bullots from his Glock 43 9mm handgun. One of those bullets hit Allison’s 14-year-old daughter in the back, collapsing her lung.

These two dumbasses don’t deserve to have children, this is madness.

Leeper says that both men continued speeding along when they saw a Sheriff’s vehicle on the side of the road. They pulled over and began fist fighting until a deputy split them up. You know, instead of seeking medical attention to your two young daughters who were shot? Both of these guys deserve to go to prison for a long long time.

The deputy split them up, and both children were rushed to the hospital. They are both expected to survive their injuries, no thanks to their idiotic fathers.

