FAMILY OF ALLEGED CARJACKER SHOT DEAD BY VEHICLE OWNER WANTS ‘CHARGES’ FOR SHOOTER

Tuesday, a man shot at three men who were trying to steal his vehicle which was parked outside his home in Philadelphia. One of the three assailants was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital

The trio tried to flee the scene of the crime in a grey honda accord but crashed into a bus. Satario Natividad, 51, who was identified by relatives was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, while the other two men got away on foot and remain at large.

Relatives of the alleged carjacker gathered at the scene, embracing one another grieving their loss, and demanded charges for the man who shot Natividad.

The man’s widow, Sherell Natividad said, “How could it be a carjacking when no one was in the car? They shot him. They killed him.” Yes you are reading that correctly!! Because no one was in the car in her eyes it was ok to steal the car and he shouldn’t have been shot.

A friend of Satario’s, Tanya Dunn explained, “He did not have to come out and shoot him. It was a car! All he had to do is call the police. Once someone turns their back, they are no longer a threat. He still has his car, but we do not have [Natividad]. It’s a material thing. They need to charge him. He’s in his doorway. You don’t shoot someone out in the street over a car.” So once again the wife is saying her husband did nothing wrong, but yet he tried to steal a car.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore told the press that there was evidence of a criminal enterprise found inside the Honda. “Just from vision, you could see catalytic converters, some tools, and what appears to be a firearm.”

Vanore wasn’t sure it would be considered a carjacking, “This does not appear to be a carjacking. It appeared to be that they were either attempting to take the car or parts of the car and they were confronted,” Vanore said.

Steven Thompson, 54, the owner of the Acura that was being tampered with, has been charged with two counts of firearms violations. This was after police initially announced he had a permit to carry the gun used to shoot Natividad, this information was incorrect and lead to the charges currently against Thompson.

This news pleased the alleged criminal’s widow. “I’m getting a little bit of justice,” she said. “That’s good news to hear. You just can’t go shooting people and not expect there’s going to be consequences behind that.” It is tragic to lose someone in this manner, there seems to be some irony in her statement.

She is still hoping for murder charges, adding, “He took my children’s father away from them. He took my husband away from me,” she said. “I want more. He murdered my husband. Even though he was doing wrong, he still murdered him. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t do nothing.”

Crime is rampant in Philadelphia with carjackings out of control. The Philadelphia Police Department posted a “Carjacking: what you should know” poster to Facebook with safety tips, hotspots, and scenarios they’ve had reported to them. The post also advises citizens to give up their vehicles, avoid confrontation and make the carjacker aware of any children in the vehicle.

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for all the carjackings in Philadelphia, people are getting fed up and many are taking matters into their own hands. Last week a man shot a teenager who attempted to steal his vehicle.

