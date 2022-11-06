Families of Victims Confront Parkland Florida School Shooter During Sentencing

The grieving families of the 17 students and teachers who were murdered in cold blood and claim during the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida were given an opportunity to confront killer Nikolas Cruz, most doing so tearfully, with angry words for the young man during the hearing, which kicked off last Tuesday.

“At the conclusion of the hearing on Wednesday, Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is due to sentence Cruz, 24, to life in prison without possibility of parole, a sentence decided by a jury. The jury voted to spare Cruz from the death penalty for one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, a decision several survivors’ relatives decried in court as injustice,” Newsmax reported.

Check out more from the report:

“You are pure evil,” Anne Ramsay, the mother of 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, told Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder. He listened to the victim impact statements at a table in the courtroom, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, large spectacles and a COVID-19 mask.

Inez Hixon called Cruz a “domestic terrorist” for killing her father-in-law, school athletics director Chris Hixon, two other staff members and 14 students with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles north of the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

“I wish no peace for you,” Inez Hixon said in emotional testimony. “I wish nothing but pain. And I hope that every breath you take you remember that’s a breath that you stole.”

At the time of the shooting, Cruz was only 19 and had been expelled from the school. Some of those who survived the shooting went on to put together a youth-led movement to try to stricter gun control laws and measures around the nation. Which as we all know didn’t work to prevent these incidents, because as you know bad guys don’t obey gun laws. The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun. However woke liberals do not understand this logic.

Many of the family members sat through the horrific and grueling 3 month long penalty trail stated that they were very unhappy and disappointed with the jury’s decisions to give Cruz a life sentence without the possibility of parole instead of the death penalty. We agree, they should have fried this little bastard, and not doing so is an injustice to everyone who was taken too soon.

Law in the state of Florida requires that Scherer follow the jury’s recommendation during the formal sentencing of the killer. These jurors are a travesty to humanity, good God.

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the shooting, posted on Twitter that he will not be speaking at the hearing.

“Because I have decided that it simply won’t change reality or the way I feel,” he tweeted. “The reality is that I will still visit Jaime at the cemetery and the monster’s fate will not change. It has already been decided.”

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...