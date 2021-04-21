Families of Michael Brown & Breona Taylor Ask Black Lives Matter Where The Money Went

As many of you know, the Black Lives Matter movement raked in tens of millions of dollars, and continues to do so. However when one of it’s founders bought four homes for more than $3 million dollars, and questions are now starting to be asked.

The families of Michael Brown & Breonna Taylor are now asking the BLM group, where did the money go?

Last month a Toledo Man that ran a Facebook page called, Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, was charged with using $450,000 in donated money to fill his own pockets. Of course, since then, we’ve learned that the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Marxist Patrisse Khan-Cullors, has spent more than $3 million dollars on four homes since 2016.

Black Lives Matter has took in nearly $100 million dollars in donations in 2020 alone, it seems pretty fair for the families the they are using as Martyr’s to ask, where did the money go?

The mother of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police during a raid in March 2020, charged that the movement in her city of Louisville, Kentucky, is nothing more than a scam.

“I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville, and personally have found them to be fraud,” Tamika Palmer wrote on Facebook. “I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don’t even know who I am,” Palmer said. “I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us nor have we needed it … or asked so talk about fraud. It’s amazing how many people have lost focus … I’m gonna say this before I go. I’m so sick of some of y’all.”

…Last month, the father of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old shot and killed by police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, asked Black Lives Matter a simple question: “Where is all that money going?”

“Who are they giving [the money] to, and what are they doing with it?” Michael Brown Sr. asked. “Why hasn’t my family’s foundation received any assistance from the movement? How could you leave the families who are helping the community without any funding?”

What are your thoughts America?

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...