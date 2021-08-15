Falling Down: Biden’s Presidential Standing by Cartoonist Ben Garrison

Our Sunday cartoon sums up exactly what is happening right now in Joe Biden’s America, its disastrous and America is the laughing stock of the free world.

Afghanistan is the new Saigon, inflation, masks, lockdowns, forced vaccinations, mandates, and we’re only 7 months into this fiasco. You can’t say we didn’t warn you America, those of us who didn’t vote for this moron did.

Our good friend Ben Garrison hammers it home with his latest cartoon “Falling Down: Biden’s Presidential Standing”

