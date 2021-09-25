Mainstream Media Deceptively Reports Maricopa Audit Proves Biden “Won” While Omitting It Also Proved Enough Rampant Fraud to Decertify It

From Newsweek to CNN to even FOX (they’re the ones that suspiciously called Arizona early if you remember) the fake news mainstream media is running with a story that Maricopa’s audit revealed that Biden actually won because the physical count remained relatively the same. What they are all conveniently omitting though….is that it also uncovered way more invalid, questionable, and impossible ballots than the 10k needed to decertify and possibly flip the election in the state.

Naturally Facebook-paid “fact checkers” aren’t flagging any of their articles and posts as “misleading, false, or missing context.” They only flag opinions and news that goes against Zuckerberg’s radical leftist narrative or things damaging to Biden like Hunter’s laptop:

Here’s a great summary by Liberty Overview of what was actually uncovered and revealed in front of the Arizona Senate yesterday:

Maricopa County Audit Concludes: ‘Election Should Not Be Certified’

Based on these factual findings, the election should not be certified, and the reported results are not reliable.

Major issues identified:

• There were more than 10,000 double votes across county lines.

• Tens of thousands of ballots cast from individuals who had moved prior to the election and could not have physically received their ballots, legally.

• None of the systems related to elections integrity had numbers that would balance and agree with each other.

• The voter rolls and the registration management process itself have many data integrity issues. For instance, over 200 individuals were easily identifiable as likely being the same person but having two different Voter IDs and voting twice in the election.

• Without access to the County’s detailed records including personally identifiable information and registration systems it is more likely there were many tens of thousands of improper votes in the election from double voters, deceased voters, voters for which we can find no trace in the public records nor association to their voting address, moved voters, etc.

• Proper voter registration law and procedures were not followed.

• There were unexplained large purges of registered voters, right after the election, of people who had voted in the election.

• There was back dating of registrations, adjustments made to historical voting and voter records, unexplained linking of voter registration affidavits to multiple voters and more.

• Files were missing from the Election Management System (EMS) Server.

• Ballot images on the EMS were corrupt or missing.

• Logs appeared to be intentionally rolled over, and all the data in the database related to the 2020 General Election had been fully cleared.

• On the ballot side, batches were not always clearly delineated, duplicated ballots were missing the required serial numbers, originals were duplicated more than once, and the Auditors were never provided Chain-of- Custody documentation for the ballots for the time-period prior to the ballot’s movement into the Auditors’ care. This all increased the complexity and difficulty in properly auditing the results.

• There were substantial statistically significant anomalies identified in the ratio of hand-folded ballots, on- demand printed ballots, as well as a statistically significant increase in provisional ballot rejections for a mail- in ballot already being cast, suggestive of mail-in ballots being cast for voters without their knowledge.

Another important thing to mention is that although someone went in the day before the audit and illegally deleted thousands of files and then erased the history of them doing it….people working the audit were able to check security cameras to see who was at the keyboard at the time doing it. They have not yet publicly named the individual(s) but it seems as if they will be prosecuting the offenders.

America is waking up to the deep seeded corruption within our government and media. Arizona will have to decertify the election and prosecute those involved with illegally deleting files. Other counties across the country are also performing forensic audits and discovering massive fraud. The only reason it’s not happening faster is because the people in charge of normally investigating election fraud, are the ones being suspected of committing it. They’ve probably always been cheating at elections….but this was the first time it was so visibly blatant that we’re figuring out how. Clark County in Nevada, needs to be next.

If you’d like to participate in demanding an audit in Nevada and receive your very own county recorder hate mail (that’s what they’ve been sending us back) you can find directions at the bottom of the article “here” and the PDF file for the affidavit “here.”

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

