Faith & Freedoms Conference Announced for Dallas, TX May 13-16, Over 35+ Speakers Involved in Event Focused on God First & to Primary the RINO’s

The first annual Faith & Freedoms Conference has been announced and will launch in Dallas, Texas on the weekend of May 13 – May 16th according to the groups organizers.

The conference which teaches the principles of Christ, Country, and Constitution is set to be a four day event in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex. The list of speakers is impressive from top to bottom.

The events break down like this, and will be hosted by conservative political analyst & investigator Matt Couch, Nationally known Pastor Brian Gibson, and Dr. Cordie Williams.

Thursday Night Welcome Reception and Meet and Greet with Speakers and Influencers

Friday Speakers & Breakout Sessions from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Friday Night Chad Prather LIVE in Concert with Special Stand Up Comedian Bob Dunlap opening for him. Saturday Speakers and Break Out Sessions Saturday Night Cupcakes & Cocktails Event Presented by 1776 Forever Free Foundation Sunday Morning Prayer Breakfast with Pastors Brian & Jessi Gibson Friday features Fox News contributor Tony Shaffer, Juanita Broderick, Investigative Reporter Kyle Becker, American Priority President Alex Phillips, Pastor Greg Locke, Pastor Mark Burns, among many others. Friday night will feature Blaze Host, Country Music Comedian/Star and Texas Gubernatorial candidate Chad Prather LIVE and in Concert. Special Guest Stand Up comedian Bob Dunlap will open for Prather, and Prather’s Raggamuffin Gospel Choir will also be joining him or a loaded night. $49 gets you into Friday’s Day Session, and $49 for Prather’s concert where 50% of the proceeds will be donated to his Gubernatorial campaign. You can purchase a VIP pass for $199 and that will get you into all six sessions Thursday through Sunday, which is one unbelievable deal considering this list of speakers and guests. Saturday kicks off again at 9 a.m with Speakers and Break Out Sessions that include Robby & Landon Starbuck, George & Simona Papadopoulos, U.S. Navy SEAL & Vets 4 Child Rescue founder Craig Sawyer, Chuck Callesto, Gary Sheffield Jr, Melissa Tate, Mindy Robinson, Pastor Jessi Gibson, Matt Couch among many others. We’ll have a full list of speakers towards the end of this article. Saturday night features a Cupcakes and Cocktails event with special guests and speakers sponsored by 1776 Forever Free Foundation PAC. The Saturday Sessions are also $49 each, or you can purchase the VIP package for just $199 and get into all four days events. Sunday morning will feature a prayer breakfast with Pastors Brian & Jessi Gibson, and possibly some other pastors were told. You won’t want to miss this event Texas, or America for that matter, it’s loaded!

Below is the current list of Speakers for the Faith & Freedom Conference in Dallas, Texas May 13 – May 16

Pastor Greg Locke

Pastor Brian Gibson

Pastor Mark Burns

Matt Couch

Craig Sawyer

Melissa Tate

Gary Sheffield, Jr.

Pastor Jessi Gibson

Doni Anthony

Alex Phillips

Chuck Callesto

Robby & Landon Starbuck

George & Simona Popadopoulos

Mindy Robinson

RI Congressional Candidate Bob Lancia

FL Congressional Candidate Willie Montegue

PA US Senate Candidate Bobby Jeffries

Chad Prather

Tony Shaffer

Juanita Broderick

Eric Matheny

Pastor Dave Scarlett His Glory TV

Chris Lippe

Eric Wnuck – President We The People PAC

Dr. Jason Alexander Roberge

Mike Yoder

Keith & Kenny Lee, MAGA Drag the Interstate Founders

Kyle Becker

Dr. Cordie Williams

Latino’s for America First President Bianca Gracia

Special Q&A with the one and only CATTURD!

Business Finance Guru Ed Butowsky

Cjaye from the Deplorable Choir

Anna Khait

Rachel Hamm

Jordan The Viking Pastor

UFC Hall of Famer & Former World Champion Pat Miletich

30+ Year Licensed Private Investigator Bill Pierce

Freedom First Network Founder Jeff Dornik

National Political Director at American Up Jen Loh

Plus Many Surprise Guests!!

