‘FAIRNESS IN WOMEN’S SPORTS ACT’ BILL PASSES IN FLORIDA​ 70-44 BANNING TRANSGENDER FEMALE ATHLETES FROM COMPETING WITH WOMEN

On Wednesday the GOP led Florida House of Representatives voted 70-44 to pass HB 1475, which would ban transgender female athletes from competing on women’s athletic teams in both high school and college while subjecting some students-athletes to “genital inspections” before they can play.

Also called the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” the measure effectively states that student-athletes who were biological males at the time of their birth cannot compete on women’s athletic teams. Student-athletes born biological females may still compete on male or female teams.

According to the legislation, disputes regarding a student’s sex under the law would be resolved with a “health examination and consent form” verifying the student’s biological sex.

The health care provider may verify the student’s biological sex as part of a routine sports physical examination by relying only on one or more of the following: 1. The student’s reproductive anatomy; 2. The student’s genetic makeup; or 3. The student’s normal endogenously produced testosterone levels, the text of the five-page bill reads.

Opponents of the bill led by Democratic state representative Omari Hardy have emphasized this provision in their opposition to the legislation. Hardy wrote on Twitter, “We gave everything we had to give. We reasoned, we shouted, we pleaded, we cried, we broke down & left the House Floor. But today, FL Republicans passed a bill not only banning trans kids from playing sports but subjecting kids whose sex may be disputed to genital inspections.”

