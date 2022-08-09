FACTS NOT FEAR: DeSantis Says He Won’t Declare State of Emergency in Florida Over MonkeyPox Because of Fear from Media and Politicians

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wasn’t holding back in his recent press conference on monkeypox and the actual threat of it, hitting the mainstream media and fake news peddlers as just trying to hype up the virus to make people afraid, pledging that Florida wouldn’t succumb to fear under his leadership.

In his speech, DeSantis pledged that Florida officials would focus on the actual facts rather than the nonsense published by fear-peddlers in the media. He reminded Floridians of how government officials, in the past, used both COVID and AIDS to promote fear.

Desantis stated, “I am sick of politicians, and we saw this with COVID, trying to sow fear into the population. We had people calling, mothers worried about whether their kids could catch it at school. And we’re not gonna go back to like Fauci in the eighties were he was trying to tell families they were all gonna catch AIDS watching TV together.”

Continuing, DeSantis pledged, Florida’s government wouldn’t succumb to that ridiculous hysteria, saying, “We are not doing fear. And we are not going to go out and try to rile people up and try to act like people can’t live their lives as they’ve been normally doing because of something.”

The fact is, most people don’t have anonymous orgies with strangers in bathhouses or wherever, that’s probably areasonable policy; the average Joe isn’t going to get monkeypox by carrying on normally with life.

DeSantis also noted that other states are starting to declare “states of emergency” over what mainly seems to be an sexually transmitted disease (STD) passed around by promiscuous, gay men, saying that the real intent of such declarations is to let the governors and governments of those states declaring emergencies to restrict the freedoms of those states in a way they otherwise would be unable to do.

DeSantis exclaimed, “You see some of these states declaring states of emergency. They’re going to abuse those emergency powers to restrict your freedom. I guarantee you that’s what will happen.”

Watch DeSantis here (about halfway into the video):

And DeSantis wasn’t the only one at the press conference to sound off on the topic of monkeypox fear-mongering. The Surgeon General of Florida, Joseph Lapado, did as well, blasting the media for its role in promoting the monkeypox hysteria and declaring that media outlets are “determined to make you afraid and do whatever it is they want you to do.”

​Lapado said, “It’s really been just king of remarkable to see some of the headlines, and the headlines that very clearly are trying to make you afraid of monkeypox or fill in the blank, you know, because if you’re not afraid of this there will be something else after that and something else after that.”



It is good to see that Florida and its leadership are showing the courage necessary to stand up to such fear-mongering and not back down.



