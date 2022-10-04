Facebook’s Parent Company Facing Budget Cuts, Hiring Freezes After Years of Censoring Conservatives like Matt Couch, Alex Jones, and President Trump

Last week Facebook’s parent company ‘Meta’ announced that they will freeze all new hires, according to Bloomberg. That can’t be good news for one of the world’s largest companies.

This comes as the platform revs up censorship of conservative voices heading into the 2022 midterms, as hundreds of influencers on the right have been hit with 30, 60, and 90 day bans in the last week over Hunter Biden memes from years ago. You can’t make this up, but it’s actually happening, and yet they can’t figure out their own demise.

“Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg outlined sweeping plans to reorganize teams and reduce headcount for the first time ever, calling an end to an era of rapid growth at the social media giant.” Bloomberg reports, adding that this signals the company’s first major budget cut since 2004.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told employees during a weekly Q&A:

“I had hoped the economy would have more clearly stabilized by now, but from what we’re seeing it doesn’t yet seem like it has, so we want to plan somewhat conservatively… For the first 18 years of the company, we basically grew quickly basically every year, and then more recently our revenue has been flat to slightly down for the first time,”

Bloomberg added that Facebook stock had fallen nearly 60 percent this year. The company’s stock fell almost 5 percent at the close of last week as well.

The platform has been struggling since they banned the likes of President Donald J. Trump, Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, and countless others. The platform continues to censor those like Matt Couch, Chad Prather, Dinesh D’Souza and others by hitting them with 30 day bans for content the platform disagrees with. Anymore, you can’t even get a review of why they’re giving you a 30 day suspension, you just have to agree with it unless you have the time and means to sue them as Prather did back when he was running for the Republican Gubernatorial primary back in February for the state of Texas. Prather won having his account reinstated, but was the damage done as his account was out of commission for almost a week before the judge’s reinstatement.

According to The DC Enquirer, Meta’s Global Affairs President is seriously considering taking major action to bring Trump back to the platform in January of 2023, along with others. However Trump seems content to stay on his TruthSocial platform, only time will tell.

