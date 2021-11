Last week Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the companies name would be changing to ‘Meta’ for Metaverse. But it wasn’t without some strong criticisms.

The term ‘Meta’ in Hebrew means “Dead.”

Meta is pronounced like the feminine form of the Hebrew word.

Several have taken to social media to attack the name, and are even using the hashtag #FacebookDead

In Hebrew, *Meta* means *Dead*

The Jewish community will ridicule this name for years to come. — Nirit Weiss-Blatt, PhD (@DrTechlash) October 28, 2021

Another Twitter user said: “Thank you for providing all Hebrew speakers a good reason to laugh.”

