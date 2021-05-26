Facebook Whistleblowers Expose LEAKED INTERNAL DOCS Detailing New Effort to Secretly Censor Vaccine Concerns on a Global Scale (VIDEO)

Facebook Whistleblowers Expose LEAKED INTERNAL DOCS Detailing New Effort to Secretly Censor Vaccine Concerns on a Global Scale.

Project Veritas has delivered upon a promise to obtain and disclose documents that were reportedly given to them by a group of Facebook insiders.

The documents appear to show an illustrious campaign by Facebook to censor any criticism of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Two Facebook Insiders have come forward to Project Veritas with leaked internal documents, showing the Big Tech giant’s plan to police ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’ (VH) through surreptitious ‘comment demotion’,” the group said.

BREAKING: @Facebook Whistleblowers Expose LEAKED INTERNAL DOCS Detailing New Effort to Secretly Censor Vaccine Concerns on a Global Scale#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/8VBYQSdxlz — veritastips@protonmail.com🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) May 25, 2021

“The company has set up a tier system to rank comments on various scales, based on how much the statement questions or cautions against the Covid-19 vaccination,” the group remarked.

“Tier 2, for instance, represents ‘Indirect Discouragement’ of getting vaccinated and according to PV’s sources, user comments such as these would be heavily ‘suppressed,’” its report continued.

“It doesn’t matter if the comments are true, factual or represent reality,” Project Veritas pointed out. “The comment is demoted, buried and hidden from view of the public if it clashes with this system.”

“They’re trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it,” said one of the Facebook insiders to Project Veritas. “If I lose my job, it’s like, what do I do? But that’s less of a concern to me.”

Facebook continues to violate 230 FCC guidelines that protect “social media platforms” from being sued for misinformation because the company is functioning as an editor, which is against the guidelines.

“It doesn’t match the narrative,” one source explained. “The narrative being, get the vaccine, the vaccine is good for you. Everyone should get it. And if you don’t, you will be singled out.”

“They’re trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it,” a data technician added while pointing at documentation of an algorithm test.

“I really wonder how Mark Zuckerberg will be able to defend this,” Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said about his #ExposeFacebook campaign before he released the documents. “His own employees are coming to Project Veritas because they can’t stand the wrongdoing they are witnessing at their workplace.”

Congressman Thomas Massie has been questioning the so called fact checkers.

“Representative Thomas Massie has raised questions about the financial relationship between a common online fact checker and Johnson and Johnson – a regular subject in its fact-checks, particularly where it relates to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine,” Reclaim the Net reported.

“A Factcheck.org project addressing ‘misconceptions’ about COVID-19 and vaccines is funded by an organization that has more than 15% of its assets in Johnson & Johnson stock,” Massie pointed out.

“The significant amount of stock in a company that is producing a COVID-19 vaccine would make some question if the project is really an unbiased source of COVID-19 information,” the report added.

