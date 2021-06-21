Facebook Restricts MAGA Account for Criticizing Pedophylia, Shariah Law, and Islamic Terrorism: No Reason Given

Just days after posting a video of himself (quite politely) calling Lindsay Graham a traitor at a Florida convention, Trump supporter Royale Dinero got a 30 day Facebook suspension over a 2 year old post he made criticizing Islamic terrorism, pedophylia, and Shariah Law. Facebook offered nothing more than their usual blanket statement of it went against their “community standards” that they use to suppress all narratives they don’t approve of, no word yet whether it was the murder of innocent American civilians, the suppression of women rights in the Middle East, or the molestation of children around the world that Mark Zuckerberg felt the need to “defend” here…..but it deserves digging into.

