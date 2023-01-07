News

Facebook/Meta Likely to Remove Ban of President Trump on Platforms, Sources Confirm

by Matt Couch

Facebook is likely to remove it’s ban of former President Donald J. Trump on Saturday multiple sources are reporting.

Facebook banned then-President Donald Trump in January of 2021 following the incident at the Capitol on January 6, a move that was tyrannical and like something only seen in Russia, China, North Korea, or Iran in state run media countries.

According to sources on Saturday that timer will run out, and Facebook is grappling with a different landscape of struggling, layoffs, losing money, and whether to allow Trump back on the platform.

A source inside FB/Meta confirmed that they no longer see Trump as “problematic” to the platform.

Trump now has his own social media company, Truth Social, and his account has been restored by Elon Musk on Twitter (Where he has yet to tweet yet since his reinstatement).

Trump’s Truth Social platform has millions of members, along with Twitter’s new competitor GETTR nearing 10 million members this year, couple that with platforms still moving like Telegram, Parler, Gab, MeWe, among others, Meta is in trouble.

Elon Musk uncovering the FBI and government involved censorship of Trump is a real problem for Meta/Facebook and Zuckerberg considering the Republicans now have full control of the nations Congress, and could open up investigations into the censorship of conservatives, those who supported Trump, and Trump himself.

“We will announce a decision in the coming weeks in line with the process we laid out,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in an email. 

Trump was wrongfully banned while being the sitting President from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in the days following January 6. Those Republicans in the U.S. Senate and Congress have still yet to hold big tech accountable for what they did to a sitting president, and it’s shameful.

Do you want Trump back on Facebook? Do you think he will participate in posting if he is reinstated?

