Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Apps and Desktops Crash Throughout the World on Monday

One of the world’s largest companies has crashed on Monday, as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all down worldwide.

Downdetector.com showed that tens of thousands of users reported issues with Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went offline for users across the globe, the social media giant said in a statement on Monday, as it works at restoring its services.

The error message on the webpage of Facebook Inc suggested a problem with Domain Name System (DNS). DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

Security experts tracking the situation say that the outage could have been triggered by a configuration error, in which the result could be an internal mistake, though sabotage by an insider is still theoretically possible.

Facebook took to Twitter about the outage, the irony is incredible isn’t it.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Facebook Shares plummeted in early afternoon trading Monday, falling 5.5%, getting close to the worst day in nearly a year. Facebook has nearly 2 billion daily active users, an insane amount, and almost 30% of the world’s population daily is on the site.

Downdetector – which only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform – showed there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.Meanwhile, the social-media giant’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 35,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 9,800 users.

Thanks to our friends at Reuters and The Jerusalem Post for contributing to this article.

