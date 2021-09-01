Facebook Giving Out Warnings Now Against “Extremists” that are “Too Prepared” for Disasters

People in canning and readiness groups on Facebook or those simply shopping around for bulk items are getting “extremist warnings” from the platform, concerned that people are being “too prepared” for things. I’m not kidding either:

Too prepared for what, exactly? What the hell are these people rolling out now? As our country is being driven into the ground by an illegitimate, destructive, America-last administration….why wouldn’t citizens be preparing for the worst? Why wouldn’t we stock up on water, or learn how to can food? That’s only “extremist” if you’re a lunatic tyrant that’s planning to starve people out to bend them to your whim. Although I guess we know now what they’re going to do next. If you think we’re going to inject ourselves with poison so we can buy groceries or work….let me tell you, we can wait this out longer than you ever will.

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...