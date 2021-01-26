Facebook, and Instagram Remove Over 78,000 Users for QAnon, ‘Militarization’ Policy Violations Company Says

Big Tech goes after round two of Q-anon accounts, wiping out nearly 100,000 accounts on two major platforms and counting.

Facebook removed more than 78,000 profiles on both Facebook and Instagram, saying they had posted QAnon content and content related to “militarized social movements” since August 2020.

“We continue to strengthen our enforcement by identifying additional militarized social movements, new terms associated with QAnon and how people attempt to skirt our detection, including focusing more on Facebook profiles used to organize and promote these movements and groups on our platform,” Facebook said in an update on Jan. 19.

The company added that “these groups are constantly working to avoid our enforcement and we’ll continue to study how they evolve in order to keep people safe.”

Facebook added that “as of January 12, 2021, we have identified over 890 militarized social movements to date and in total, removed about 3,400 Pages, 19,500 groups, 120 events, 25,300 Facebook profiles and 7500 Instagram accounts. We’ve also removed about 3,300 Pages, 10,500 groups, 510 events, 18,300 Facebook profiles and 27,300 Instagram accounts for violating our policy against QAnon.”

A Facebook spokesperson told Fox Business last week that in all, about 78,000 Facebook and Instagram accounts were deleted as of Jan. 12 of this year.

Other Big Tech companies such as Twitter and Google’s YouTube have also removed tens of thousands of accounts related to the movement in recent weeks.

Regardless of what you think of this movement, this is a clear violation of the First Amendment, and the right of Americans to have free speech.

You can read more from our friends at The Epoch Times.

