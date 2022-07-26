Facebook Allegedly Using ex-CIA to Moderate Company Misinformation Policy REPORT

According to a left-wing website, Facebook is reportedly and allegedly hiring ex-CIA and agency personnel to moderate misinformation on the platform. Anyone shocked?

“It’s very difficult to see where Silicon Valley ends and where the national security state starts,” claimed the journalist who conducted the investigation.

MintPress News senior staff reporter Alan MacLeod outlined his published findings about these alleged hires during an interview on “Rising,” an episode which was hosted by Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave, and which is broadcast by The Hill TV.

“Some people say well, it’s not really a big deal: Casinos hire ex-card sharks all the time to protect them from scams and whatnot. But you know, the people that Facebook are hiring are not whistle-blowers, they’re not people who have turned the other cheek. A lot of the time they are actually being taken straight from CIA and put into important positions in Facebook with regards to content moderation and security and trust and safety. It’s not like they’re going into sales or customer service or anything. It’s very politically sensitive fields,” MacLeod explained.

MacLeod continued..

“Why this is a problem, is, of course, is that the CIA has a terrible track record from everything from organizing coups to running black sites all over the world to even just planting a load of false information into the public domain to suit their own agenda. And so the very fact that the same people who are doing this presumably are now being — you know, we’re now relying on these people to tell us what’s fact and fiction and to sort truth from falsehoods online is very, very, worrying indeed, especially when you look at the CIA’s long history of infiltrating media organizations as well.”

MacLeod actually acknowledge and admitted that Facebook is loaded with misinformation.

In a very detailed article published by MintPress on July 12, MacLeod wrote, in part, about Facebook parent Meta:

Studying Meta's reports, as well as employment websites and databases, MintPress has found that Facebook has recruited dozens of individuals from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), as well as many more from other agencies like the FBI and Department of Defense (DoD). These hires are primarily in highly politically sensitive sectors such as trust, security and content moderation, to the point where some might feel it becomes difficult to see where the U.S. national security state ends and Facebook begins. In previous investigations, this author has detailed how TikTok is flooded with NATO officials, how former FBI agents abound at Twitter, and how Reddit is led by a former war planner for the NATO think tank, the Atlantic Council. But the sheer scale of infiltration of Facebook blows these away. Facebook, in short, is utterly swarming with spooks.

