Eye Witnesses LIED About Police As New Video Shows Makiyah Bryant About to STAB Another Female When Shot

As many of you know by now, the Black Lives Matter and Antifa crowd were out in full effect on Tuesday night in Columbus, Ohio trying to blame police for yet another shooting they feel was unjustified that wasn’t.

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed by police on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly around the same time as the “guilty” verdict in the Derek Chavin trial came about. The girls name was Makiyah Bryant, who was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m.

Protesters appeared in Columbus, Ohio and carried out a well-organized march on behalf of Bryant.

Antifa had brought out a shield wall to march in Columbus, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/WWr1Z2S6LO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 21, 2021

Witnesses began to scream and shout that the police had murdered her, the crowd became angry and violent as they always are when BLM and Antifa are involved, and of course anarchy and chaos were on the bring of happening yet again in another American city as the media and tyrannical groups spread disinformation in the name of civil liberties.

As we now know, as earlier reported Makiyah Bryant had a knife. The Columbus, Ohio police released body cam footage that shows what happened and it’s frightening, she was about to stab and potentially murder another girl.

WATCH:

Body camera video released by Columbus Police in Ohio shows #MakiyahBryant attacking another female with a knife before she is shot by police. #BLM have been protesting, calling the shooting racist because Makiyah is black. pic.twitter.com/LY1HaJyI1F — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2021

Protesters were screaming and very confrontational with police, and eye witnesses even lied about what happened claiming the police murdered Bryant, which wasn’t true.

Liberals then decided to attack and dox the police officer who did his job.

A 15 year old girl JUST got shot 4 times in Columbus Ohio by this police officer. It hasn’t even been a full 24 hrs & y’all already continuing with this shit 🤦🏽‍♀️💔 he needs to be next!! pic.twitter.com/1L284IciHD — ling 🥀 (@myamaileen) April 20, 2021

This police officer is a hero, and those attacking him should be ashamed of themselves. Everything isn’t about race, stop letting them divide us and acting like morons America!

